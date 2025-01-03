Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $384,000.

GEV Stock Up 3.0 %

GEV stock opened at $338.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $324.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.35.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

