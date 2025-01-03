Versant Capital Management Inc Has $13.34 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

