Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after buying an additional 1,039,195 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,052,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 111,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

