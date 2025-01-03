Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $162.27 and a one year high of $220.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

