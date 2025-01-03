Versant Capital Management Inc Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

