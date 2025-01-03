Versant Capital Management Inc Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 162.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBR stock opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.