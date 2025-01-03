Versant Capital Management Inc Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after acquiring an additional 679,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

