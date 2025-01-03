Versant Capital Management Inc Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 2.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.05% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

