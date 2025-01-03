Versant Capital Management Inc Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

