Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $384,000 in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,865,000.
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DXIV opened at $48.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18.
