Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,799,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,399,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

