Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1,740.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,095 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,026,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in CoreCivic by 74.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 186,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CXW opened at $21.73 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

