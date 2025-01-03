Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,555,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.