Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 19,753 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust Micro makes up approximately 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

