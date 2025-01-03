Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 25,013 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

