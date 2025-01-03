Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,561 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

