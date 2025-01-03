Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 27,773 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.