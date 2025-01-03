Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 4,539 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.43 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

