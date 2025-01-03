Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 5,397 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

