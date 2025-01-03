Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $246.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

