Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDV opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

