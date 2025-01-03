Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $289.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $232.40 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.35 and a 200-day moving average of $281.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.