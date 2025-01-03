Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.00). 1,534,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,443,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).

Specifically, insider Gavin Petken purchased 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £19,984.37 ($24,736.19).

Get Victoria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Victoria Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.24 million, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.