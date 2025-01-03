VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 468 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.79). Approximately 113,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.71).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £716.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 120.98 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.40.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,466.67%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

