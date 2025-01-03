VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $7.71. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 10,679 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.