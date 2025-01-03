Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Shares Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 57,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 17,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

