Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -255.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

