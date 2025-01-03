Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,369,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $90.00 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

