WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.60 ($41.86) and last traded at €40.60 ($41.86). 2,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.00 ($41.24).

WashTec Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.30 and a 200-day moving average of €38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15.

About WashTec

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.