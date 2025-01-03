Weatherford International (WFRD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) recently:

12/20/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Weatherford International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Weatherford International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

12/9/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Get Weatherford International plc alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 94.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,007,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.