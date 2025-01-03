Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

