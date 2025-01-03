Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

