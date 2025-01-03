William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.38 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

