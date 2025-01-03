WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 40,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 167,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.