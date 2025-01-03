WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.29 and traded as low as $45.76. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 1,330,118 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $241,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,810,000 after purchasing an additional 290,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 120,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.