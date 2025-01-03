Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.