World Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.