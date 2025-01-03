Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.08. 1,874,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,661,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

