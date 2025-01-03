Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 80,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 38,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
