Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for IDEX FY2025 Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.43. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2026 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

IDEX Trading Down 1.5 %

IDEX stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.