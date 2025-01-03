Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.76 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 184.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ally Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

