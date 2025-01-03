Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 38.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

