Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.68 ($0.07). Approximately 3,653,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,909,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.55 million, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

