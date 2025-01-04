11,300 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,041.70. This trade represents a 69.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,528 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,290 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

