1,694 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 53.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $714.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $693.88 and a 200-day moving average of $821.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

