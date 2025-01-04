246 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,566,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,617,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Danaher by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,651,000 after purchasing an additional 295,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $254.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.05.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

