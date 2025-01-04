5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 47733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

VNP has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$706.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

