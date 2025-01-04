634 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $82.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

