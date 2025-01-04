75 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 167,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $422.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

