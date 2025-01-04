abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.04 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 295.92 ($3.68). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.64), with a volume of 17,435 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £449.90 million, a PE ratio of 3,255.56 and a beta of 0.62.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

In related news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 8,812 shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.84 ($30,869.37). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

